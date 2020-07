Amenities

This upscale townhome features exceptional finish out includes hand-scraped hardwood floors, iron balusters, granite counters, gas cooktop & stainless appliances in the gourmet kitchen. Fantastic master suite. Sunny & bright thru out house. Located directly across the street from the river & outdoor pavilion with fireplace, there is no better spot in the neighborhood!Low maintenance living at its best. Fresh paint throughout the house. COPPELL ISD. Plus it's super energy efficient