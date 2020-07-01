All apartments in Irving
1132 Stone Gate Drive
1132 Stone Gate Drive

1132 Stone Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Stone Gate Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning NE facing home in Coppell ISD. UPDATED BATHROOMS, NEW GAS COOKTOP AND VENT, FRESH PAINT IN KITCHEN, NEW CARPET IN LIVING AND MASTER, NEW GARAGE DOOR.Beautiful corner lot has an oversized back yard with an amazing canal view which you can enjoy from the balcony or the patio. 4bdrms(master down), 2.1baths, plus office space, open kitchen with granite, bay windows. Open floor plan with a gorgeous stone fireplace in the living. Great location in the heart of Valley Ranch, close to the schools, park, market place, restaurants, and highway. DON'T WANT TO MISS IT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Stone Gate Drive have any available units?
1132 Stone Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 Stone Gate Drive have?
Some of 1132 Stone Gate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Stone Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Stone Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Stone Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Stone Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1132 Stone Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Stone Gate Drive offers parking.
Does 1132 Stone Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Stone Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Stone Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 1132 Stone Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Stone Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1132 Stone Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Stone Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 Stone Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.

