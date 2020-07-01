1132 Stone Gate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning NE facing home in Coppell ISD. UPDATED BATHROOMS, NEW GAS COOKTOP AND VENT, FRESH PAINT IN KITCHEN, NEW CARPET IN LIVING AND MASTER, NEW GARAGE DOOR.Beautiful corner lot has an oversized back yard with an amazing canal view which you can enjoy from the balcony or the patio. 4bdrms(master down), 2.1baths, plus office space, open kitchen with granite, bay windows. Open floor plan with a gorgeous stone fireplace in the living. Great location in the heart of Valley Ranch, close to the schools, park, market place, restaurants, and highway. DON'T WANT TO MISS IT.