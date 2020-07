Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities media room

Gorgeous home in a great neighborhood. Open kitchen with granite counters and nice appliances. A good size family room over looking a quaint private backyard. High ceilings, large glass windows, plenty of light in the home. His and Her walk in closet and window seat in Master. A spacious play area room that leads into the well equipped Media room with 5.1 system and a TV already wired and ready to be used by Tenants.Outstanding Coppell schools. A must see!!!