1128 Janell Drive
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:03 AM

1128 Janell Drive

1128 Janell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Janell Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Fully updated single story home near Las Colinas area in N Irving.4 bed,2 bath 2 living area,garage converted to media room,1 covered parking,close to 2500 sqft home Laminated wood floor(installed may 2019) in all bed rooms,living room and dining area,New paint in May 2019,Granite counter tops in kitchen and bath room,kitchen is open to living and dining area,master bed has large walk in closets .Beautifully Landscaped back yard with a 10 foot privacy fence. New SS appliances,Refrigerator,washer and dryer can be provided.
A rare find near Toyota music factory
Pictures will be uploaded on Saturday

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Janell Drive have any available units?
1128 Janell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 Janell Drive have?
Some of 1128 Janell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Janell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Janell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Janell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Janell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1128 Janell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Janell Drive offers parking.
Does 1128 Janell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 Janell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Janell Drive have a pool?
No, 1128 Janell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Janell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1128 Janell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Janell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Janell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

