1119 Gloucester Court N
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:45 PM

1119 Gloucester Court N

1119 North Gloucester Street · No Longer Available
Irving
Arts District
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

1119 North Gloucester Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely home with lots of charm and natural light! Midcentury accents. Includes formal living area, large dining, and open kitchen. Views from family, dining room lookout to bright sunroom and fenced backyard. Room to run around and play! Kitchen and baths are updated. Also has an adorable addition, wired with electric, but not completely finished out - would make a great planting station, workshop, or artists studio. Please note the square footage does NOT include the addition. Located on a quiet, loop street. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Gloucester Court N have any available units?
1119 Gloucester Court N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Gloucester Court N have?
Some of 1119 Gloucester Court N's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Gloucester Court N currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Gloucester Court N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Gloucester Court N pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Gloucester Court N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1119 Gloucester Court N offer parking?
No, 1119 Gloucester Court N does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Gloucester Court N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Gloucester Court N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Gloucester Court N have a pool?
No, 1119 Gloucester Court N does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Gloucester Court N have accessible units?
No, 1119 Gloucester Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Gloucester Court N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Gloucester Court N has units with dishwashers.

