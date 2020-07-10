1119 Gloucester Court N

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely home with lots of charm and natural light! Midcentury accents. Includes formal living area, large dining, and open kitchen. Views from family, dining room lookout to bright sunroom and fenced backyard. Room to run around and play! Kitchen and baths are updated. Also has an adorable addition, wired with electric, but not completely finished out - would make a great planting station, workshop, or artists studio. Please note the square footage does NOT include the addition. Located on a quiet, loop street. Welcome Home!