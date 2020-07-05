1118 Ash Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable home on a corner lot in Irving. Three bedroom one bath has hardwood floors. Good sized living and dining areas. Kitchen with gas range and plenty of storage space. All bedrooms are nice sized. Large backyard with huge covered patio and storage building. Detached one car garage! Convenient location! A must see that won't last long.