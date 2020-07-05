All apartments in Irving
Location

1118 Ash Street, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home on a corner lot in Irving. Three bedroom one bath has hardwood floors. Good sized living and dining areas. Kitchen with gas range and plenty of storage space. All bedrooms are nice sized. Large backyard with huge covered patio and storage building. Detached one car garage! Convenient location! A must see that won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Ash Street have any available units?
1118 Ash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Ash Street have?
Some of 1118 Ash Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Ash Street currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Ash Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Ash Street pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Ash Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1118 Ash Street offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Ash Street offers parking.
Does 1118 Ash Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Ash Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Ash Street have a pool?
No, 1118 Ash Street does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Ash Street have accessible units?
No, 1118 Ash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Ash Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 Ash Street has units with dishwashers.

