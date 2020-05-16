All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 Gloucester ct

1111 South Gloucester Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 South Gloucester Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
North Irving Location says it all. Golden opportunity minutes from Four seasons golf and resort sports club, shopping, banks, newly expanded Hwys, Toyota Music factory, schools and much much more. This area is only going up every year being the more affordable than the neighboring million dollar homes in cottonwood valley. Large sized lot with a great curb appeal and modern inside open floor plan look. French windows overlooking a private heated pool for all year use with 8ft tall cedar fence. very bright home with lots of windows. lots of updates. covered patio, 2 car garage, updated sprinkler system, Nest thermo system, new paint, vanities and much more. Don't miss this great and rare opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Gloucester ct have any available units?
1111 Gloucester ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Gloucester ct have?
Some of 1111 Gloucester ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 1111 Gloucester ct currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Gloucester ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Gloucester ct pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Gloucester ct is not pet friendly.
Does 1111 Gloucester ct offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Gloucester ct offers parking.
Does 1111 Gloucester ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Gloucester ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Gloucester ct have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Gloucester ct has a pool.
Does 1111 Gloucester ct have accessible units?
No, 1111 Gloucester ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Gloucester ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Gloucester ct has units with dishwashers.

