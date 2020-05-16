1111 Gloucester ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

North Irving Location says it all. Golden opportunity minutes from Four seasons golf and resort sports club, shopping, banks, newly expanded Hwys, Toyota Music factory, schools and much much more. This area is only going up every year being the more affordable than the neighboring million dollar homes in cottonwood valley. Large sized lot with a great curb appeal and modern inside open floor plan look. French windows overlooking a private heated pool for all year use with 8ft tall cedar fence. very bright home with lots of windows. lots of updates. covered patio, 2 car garage, updated sprinkler system, Nest thermo system, new paint, vanities and much more. Don't miss this great and rare opportunity!