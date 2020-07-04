All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1108 Gloucester Court S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1108 Gloucester Court S
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:34 AM

1108 Gloucester Court S

1108 Gloucester Ct S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Arts District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1108 Gloucester Ct S, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS COZY AND AMAZING PROPERTY IS NOW AVAILABLE! IT OFFERS A FLOWING FLOOR PLAN, WITH TONS OF CHARM AND APPEAL. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, ONE CAR GARAGE, AND IT'S LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, AND GREAT FREEWAY ACCESS! IT WON'T LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Gloucester Court S have any available units?
1108 Gloucester Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Gloucester Court S have?
Some of 1108 Gloucester Court S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Gloucester Court S currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Gloucester Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Gloucester Court S pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Gloucester Court S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1108 Gloucester Court S offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Gloucester Court S offers parking.
Does 1108 Gloucester Court S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 Gloucester Court S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Gloucester Court S have a pool?
No, 1108 Gloucester Court S does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Gloucester Court S have accessible units?
No, 1108 Gloucester Court S does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Gloucester Court S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Gloucester Court S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas