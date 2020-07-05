All apartments in Irving
1108 Carrington Court
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:01 AM

1108 Carrington Court

1108 Carrington Court · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Carrington Court, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed rooms and 2.5 baths with 2 car garage attached. Master on the first floor and 2 bed rooms and a full bath upstairs. Very clean and read to move in. No PETS.
Taar application. $50.00 app fee per adult over 18 yrs.
Showings to start on April 2nd 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Carrington Court have any available units?
1108 Carrington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Carrington Court have?
Some of 1108 Carrington Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Carrington Court currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Carrington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Carrington Court pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Carrington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1108 Carrington Court offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Carrington Court offers parking.
Does 1108 Carrington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Carrington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Carrington Court have a pool?
No, 1108 Carrington Court does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Carrington Court have accessible units?
No, 1108 Carrington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Carrington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Carrington Court has units with dishwashers.

