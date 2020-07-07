1107 Portales Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

PRIME LOCATION IN HOSPITAL DISTRICT! Spacious condo w-2 car garage in a quiet serene & maintenance-free complex with water & yard care included. All electric appliances w-counter microwave included. Walking distance to Baylor Hospital and right next to Hwy 183. Condo is situated right next to pool area, courtyard & greenbelt. Lots of built-in cabinets throughout with windows overlooking the courtyard. All rooms are upstairs with each room having its own enclosed balcony. Large master bedroom w-a sitting area & large bathrooms w-separate dressing areas. Minutes away DFW Airport, Hwy 161, & only 15 minutes to downtown Dallas.