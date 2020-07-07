All apartments in Irving
1107 Portales Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1107 Portales Lane

1107 Portales Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Portales Lane, Irving, TX 75061
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
courtyard
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
PRIME LOCATION IN HOSPITAL DISTRICT! Spacious condo w-2 car garage in a quiet serene & maintenance-free complex with water & yard care included. All electric appliances w-counter microwave included. Walking distance to Baylor Hospital and right next to Hwy 183. Condo is situated right next to pool area, courtyard & greenbelt. Lots of built-in cabinets throughout with windows overlooking the courtyard. All rooms are upstairs with each room having its own enclosed balcony. Large master bedroom w-a sitting area & large bathrooms w-separate dressing areas. Minutes away DFW Airport, Hwy 161, & only 15 minutes to downtown Dallas.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1107 Portales Lane have any available units?
1107 Portales Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 Portales Lane have?
Some of 1107 Portales Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Portales Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Portales Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Portales Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Portales Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1107 Portales Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Portales Lane offers parking.
Does 1107 Portales Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Portales Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Portales Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1107 Portales Lane has a pool.
Does 1107 Portales Lane have accessible units?
No, 1107 Portales Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Portales Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 Portales Lane has units with dishwashers.

