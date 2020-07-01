1104 Terry Way

Amenities

One story 3 bedroom 2 bath rental in Irving. Well cared for with large family room with brick fireplace, gas range in kitchen, Corian kitchen counters, custom storage in pantry, full sprinkler system, electric gate with remote, over sized garage, storage building, NEST thermostat, master has 2 walk in closets with built-in storage, ceiling fans in all bedrooms AND clean as a whistle! ALL NEW flooring installed this October! See MLS for all required docs for application. App fee is $50 per person over 18. Owner will allow one small pet, depending on breed.