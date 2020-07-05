1100 Cedar Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court game room parking garage

Beautiful and well maintained corner lot! Sought after Valley Ranch neighborhood zoned to Coppell ISD top schools!



Open Floor Plan, Wrought Iron Staircase, Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, Corian kitchen counter top with island, large breakfast area, Oversized Tandem Garage with additional storage area, study with built in bookcase, built in desk area upstairs. Downstairs has Formal Dining, Large study, Family Room, Kitchen and Nook and Half Bath. Wood Floors throught the main living areas downstairs. Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom, Gameroom, 2 Full Baths. Easy access to DFW airport,Freeways and shopping.



Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Security Cameras, Basketball Hoop included!