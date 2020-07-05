All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

Location

1100 Cedar Valley Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful and well maintained corner lot! Sought after Valley Ranch neighborhood zoned to Coppell ISD top schools!

Open Floor Plan, Wrought Iron Staircase, Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, Corian kitchen counter top with island, large breakfast area, Oversized Tandem Garage with additional storage area, study with built in bookcase, built in desk area upstairs. Downstairs has Formal Dining, Large study, Family Room, Kitchen and Nook and Half Bath. Wood Floors throught the main living areas downstairs. Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom, Gameroom, 2 Full Baths. Easy access to DFW airport,Freeways and shopping.

Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Security Cameras, Basketball Hoop included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Cedar Valley Drive have any available units?
1100 Cedar Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Cedar Valley Drive have?
Some of 1100 Cedar Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Cedar Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Cedar Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Cedar Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Cedar Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1100 Cedar Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Cedar Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 1100 Cedar Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Cedar Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Cedar Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1100 Cedar Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Cedar Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1100 Cedar Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Cedar Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Cedar Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

