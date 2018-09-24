All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10551 Steinbeck Lane

10551 Steinbeck Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10551 Steinbeck Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury townhome in desired Coppell ISD. Open and bright floor plan. Home features beautiful finish out including a balcony off Master suite, cozy porch, and back patio. Master suite offers an oversized closet and secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Large kitchen with granite counters, energy star appliances and energy efficiency features. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Subdivision offers greenbelt, walking trail, gazebo, and short distance to schools, shopping, golf and restaurants. Minutes from DFW airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10551 Steinbeck Lane have any available units?
10551 Steinbeck Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10551 Steinbeck Lane have?
Some of 10551 Steinbeck Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10551 Steinbeck Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10551 Steinbeck Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10551 Steinbeck Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10551 Steinbeck Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10551 Steinbeck Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10551 Steinbeck Lane offers parking.
Does 10551 Steinbeck Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10551 Steinbeck Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10551 Steinbeck Lane have a pool?
No, 10551 Steinbeck Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10551 Steinbeck Lane have accessible units?
No, 10551 Steinbeck Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10551 Steinbeck Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10551 Steinbeck Lane has units with dishwashers.

