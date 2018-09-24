10551 Steinbeck Lane

Amenities

Luxury townhome in desired Coppell ISD. Open and bright floor plan. Home features beautiful finish out including a balcony off Master suite, cozy porch, and back patio. Master suite offers an oversized closet and secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Large kitchen with granite counters, energy star appliances and energy efficiency features. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Subdivision offers greenbelt, walking trail, gazebo, and short distance to schools, shopping, golf and restaurants. Minutes from DFW airport.