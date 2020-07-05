10527 E Steinbeck Lane

Amenities
As you enter this luxury townhouse in Coppell ISD, you will find beautiful hand scraped wood floors and plantation shutters throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, a breakfast bar and high end appliances and is open to the spacious yet cozy living room. Upstairs, you will find the master suite with a large attached bathroom with tub and separate shower and a spacious walk-in closet with shelves. The other bedroom also has an attached bathroom. The attached garage is spacious and has lots of storage space. The community offers a jogging-bike trail with a neighborhood pergola to entertain. The unit comes furnished for your convenience. This is not your typical rental. Come see it today!