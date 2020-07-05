All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:47 AM

10527 E Steinbeck Lane

10527 Steinbeck Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10527 Steinbeck Ln, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
As you enter this luxury townhouse in Coppell ISD, you will find beautiful hand scraped wood floors and plantation shutters throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, a breakfast bar and high end appliances and is open to the spacious yet cozy living room. Upstairs, you will find the master suite with a large attached bathroom with tub and separate shower and a spacious walk-in closet with shelves. The other bedroom also has an attached bathroom. The attached garage is spacious and has lots of storage space. The community offers a jogging-bike trail with a neighborhood pergola to entertain. The unit comes furnished for your convenience. This is not your typical rental. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10527 E Steinbeck Lane have any available units?
10527 E Steinbeck Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10527 E Steinbeck Lane have?
Some of 10527 E Steinbeck Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10527 E Steinbeck Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10527 E Steinbeck Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10527 E Steinbeck Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10527 E Steinbeck Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10527 E Steinbeck Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10527 E Steinbeck Lane offers parking.
Does 10527 E Steinbeck Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10527 E Steinbeck Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10527 E Steinbeck Lane have a pool?
No, 10527 E Steinbeck Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10527 E Steinbeck Lane have accessible units?
No, 10527 E Steinbeck Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10527 E Steinbeck Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10527 E Steinbeck Lane has units with dishwashers.

