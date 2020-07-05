1023 Candlewood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful well maintained, open floorplan with natural light in the prestigious neighborhood, easily accessible to highways and DFW airport. Spacious kitchen and study room with built in shelves. Master has dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Additional three bedrooms with walk-in closets and game room on second floor. New Coppell elementary school - Canyon Ranch Elementary nearby. New Roof -New AC Unit -New Carpet Throughout -Cherry cabinets in the kitchen -Beautiful chandeliers in the foyer, formal dining and breakfast nook area. -Extra Storage in Garage -Huge Utility room with washer and dryer -Big backyard with natural stone Deck and Pergola