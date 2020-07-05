All apartments in Irving
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:11 PM

1023 Candlewood Trail

1023 Candlewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Candlewood Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful well maintained, open floorplan with natural light in the prestigious neighborhood, easily accessible to highways and DFW airport. Spacious kitchen and study room with built in shelves. Master has dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Additional three bedrooms with walk-in closets and game room on second floor. New Coppell elementary school - Canyon Ranch Elementary nearby. New Roof -New AC Unit -New Carpet Throughout -Cherry cabinets in the kitchen -Beautiful chandeliers in the foyer, formal dining and breakfast nook area. -Extra Storage in Garage -Huge Utility room with washer and dryer -Big backyard with natural stone Deck and Pergola

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Candlewood Trail have any available units?
1023 Candlewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 Candlewood Trail have?
Some of 1023 Candlewood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Candlewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Candlewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Candlewood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1023 Candlewood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1023 Candlewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Candlewood Trail offers parking.
Does 1023 Candlewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 Candlewood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Candlewood Trail have a pool?
No, 1023 Candlewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Candlewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 1023 Candlewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Candlewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 Candlewood Trail has units with dishwashers.

