Location

10229 Marchant Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Beautiful, spacious COPPELL ISD home in Valley Ranch area. Master and Guest bedroom down with 2 Bed, Media and Game room up. Open floor plan with lot of windows, vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace, hard wood floors including Master, Kitchen with granite countertops, Gas cooktop, walk-in pantry and lots of storage cabinets. Master suite with jetted tub, dual sinks, separate shower, medicine cabinet and privacy glass. Owner pays HOA, REFRIGERATOR included, Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, major highways and movie theater. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10229 Marchant Lane have any available units?
10229 Marchant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10229 Marchant Lane have?
Some of 10229 Marchant Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10229 Marchant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10229 Marchant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10229 Marchant Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10229 Marchant Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10229 Marchant Lane offer parking?
No, 10229 Marchant Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10229 Marchant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10229 Marchant Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10229 Marchant Lane have a pool?
No, 10229 Marchant Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10229 Marchant Lane have accessible units?
No, 10229 Marchant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10229 Marchant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10229 Marchant Lane has units with dishwashers.

