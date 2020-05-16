10229 Marchant Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room media room

Beautiful, spacious COPPELL ISD home in Valley Ranch area. Master and Guest bedroom down with 2 Bed, Media and Game room up. Open floor plan with lot of windows, vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace, hard wood floors including Master, Kitchen with granite countertops, Gas cooktop, walk-in pantry and lots of storage cabinets. Master suite with jetted tub, dual sinks, separate shower, medicine cabinet and privacy glass. Owner pays HOA, REFRIGERATOR included, Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, major highways and movie theater. A MUST SEE!