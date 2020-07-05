All apartments in Irving
10214 Waters Drive

Location

10214 Waters Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3-2-2 home in the heart of Valley Ranch!! Close to schools, major highways, shopping. Open floor-plan with lots of natural light throughout the house. Bamboo floors throughout the living, formal dining, study and laundry makes it easy to maintain. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with a view of the patio. Master bath has updated shower with frame-less glass. Fully remodeled guest bath. Master bath new shower, guest bath remodel, interior painting, carpet replacement, all done 2018. Extensively landscaped front and back yard with mature trees, to provide ample shade. Don't miss this! Pictures taken 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10214 Waters Drive have any available units?
10214 Waters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10214 Waters Drive have?
Some of 10214 Waters Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10214 Waters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10214 Waters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10214 Waters Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10214 Waters Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10214 Waters Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10214 Waters Drive offers parking.
Does 10214 Waters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10214 Waters Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10214 Waters Drive have a pool?
No, 10214 Waters Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10214 Waters Drive have accessible units?
No, 10214 Waters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10214 Waters Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10214 Waters Drive has units with dishwashers.

