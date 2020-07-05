10214 Waters Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3-2-2 home in the heart of Valley Ranch!! Close to schools, major highways, shopping. Open floor-plan with lots of natural light throughout the house. Bamboo floors throughout the living, formal dining, study and laundry makes it easy to maintain. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with a view of the patio. Master bath has updated shower with frame-less glass. Fully remodeled guest bath. Master bath new shower, guest bath remodel, interior painting, carpet replacement, all done 2018. Extensively landscaped front and back yard with mature trees, to provide ample shade. Don't miss this! Pictures taken 2018.