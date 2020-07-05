102 W Highland Drive

Amenities

Come see this beautiful home on a corner lot! Plenty of space for family and friends for all types of social gatherings. Home comes with new flooring, both bathrooms have been remodeled, AC units serviced, new paint, remodeled kitchen, new appliances, and new wiring. Located in a quite neighborhood that is perfect for anyone and everyone. 5 mins from hwy 183, 15 mins to DFW airport, 20 mins to downtown Dallas. This home has been beautifully redone and is ready for its new owners. Come see this home before its too late!