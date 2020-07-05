All apartments in Irving
102 W Highland Drive
102 W Highland Drive

Location

102 West Highland Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Nichols Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful home on a corner lot! Plenty of space for family and friends for all types of social gatherings. Home comes with new flooring, both bathrooms have been remodeled, AC units serviced, new paint, remodeled kitchen, new appliances, and new wiring. Located in a quite neighborhood that is perfect for anyone and everyone. 5 mins from hwy 183, 15 mins to DFW airport, 20 mins to downtown Dallas. This home has been beautifully redone and is ready for its new owners. Come see this home before its too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 W Highland Drive have any available units?
102 W Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 W Highland Drive have?
Some of 102 W Highland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 W Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 W Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 W Highland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 102 W Highland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 102 W Highland Drive offer parking?
No, 102 W Highland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 102 W Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 W Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 W Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 102 W Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 W Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 W Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 W Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 W Highland Drive has units with dishwashers.

