10112 Green Court

Beautifully updated corner lot home in a great neighborhood! Wood and tiles floor throughout with stainless steel appliances including fridge. Very bright kitchen with skylight and lots of storage space. The study could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. Wired for surround sounds. Backyard has pergola with ceiling fan. Great for entertaining. Location is very convenient.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
