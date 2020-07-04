All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 10112 Green Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
10112 Green Court
Last updated March 10 2020 at 10:53 PM

10112 Green Court

10112 Green Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10112 Green Court, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated corner lot home in a great neighborhood! Wood and tiles floor throughout with stainless steel appliances including fridge. Very bright kitchen with skylight and lots of storage space. The study could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. Wired for surround sounds. Backyard has pergola with ceiling fan. Great for entertaining. Location is very convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10112 Green Court have any available units?
10112 Green Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10112 Green Court have?
Some of 10112 Green Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10112 Green Court currently offering any rent specials?
10112 Green Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10112 Green Court pet-friendly?
No, 10112 Green Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10112 Green Court offer parking?
No, 10112 Green Court does not offer parking.
Does 10112 Green Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10112 Green Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10112 Green Court have a pool?
No, 10112 Green Court does not have a pool.
Does 10112 Green Court have accessible units?
No, 10112 Green Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10112 Green Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10112 Green Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas