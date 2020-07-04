10112 Green Court

Amenities

Beautifully updated corner lot home in a great neighborhood! Wood and tiles floor throughout with stainless steel appliances including fridge. Very bright kitchen with skylight and lots of storage space. The study could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. Wired for surround sounds. Backyard has pergola with ceiling fan. Great for entertaining. Location is very convenient.