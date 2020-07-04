All apartments in Irving
101 Decker Court

101 Decker Court · No Longer Available
Location

101 Decker Court, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brownstones of Las Colinas 3 story condo with rooftop deck! 3 bedroom-2.1 bath-2 car garage. Seller added upgrades: epoxy floor in garage, built in storage area hanging from ceiling in garage, electronic full shades on rooftop deck which encloses the covered area. Seller is relocating out of state. Priced to sell and WILL INCLUDE Samsung front loading washer & dryer, outdoor TV, Miele refrigerator and 2 additional TV's! Kitchen includes Miele appliances, quartz countertops. Master bath has frameless glass shower & quartz countertops. Stained concrete floors on first floor, 2nd floor hardwood floors, 3rd floor carpet. LCA dues are $140 per $100K value (approx. $554 per yr.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Decker Court have any available units?
101 Decker Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Decker Court have?
Some of 101 Decker Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Decker Court currently offering any rent specials?
101 Decker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Decker Court pet-friendly?
No, 101 Decker Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 101 Decker Court offer parking?
Yes, 101 Decker Court offers parking.
Does 101 Decker Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Decker Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Decker Court have a pool?
Yes, 101 Decker Court has a pool.
Does 101 Decker Court have accessible units?
No, 101 Decker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Decker Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Decker Court has units with dishwashers.

