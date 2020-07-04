101 Decker Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brownstones of Las Colinas 3 story condo with rooftop deck! 3 bedroom-2.1 bath-2 car garage. Seller added upgrades: epoxy floor in garage, built in storage area hanging from ceiling in garage, electronic full shades on rooftop deck which encloses the covered area. Seller is relocating out of state. Priced to sell and WILL INCLUDE Samsung front loading washer & dryer, outdoor TV, Miele refrigerator and 2 additional TV's! Kitchen includes Miele appliances, quartz countertops. Master bath has frameless glass shower & quartz countertops. Stained concrete floors on first floor, 2nd floor hardwood floors, 3rd floor carpet. LCA dues are $140 per $100K value (approx. $554 per yr.)