Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

1009 Highfield Trl

1009 Highfield Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Highfield Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
media room
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Beautiful Spacious Home in a Convenient Community - Property Id: 184699

Located in Valley Ranch, TX. Just 15 minutes from the DFW airport. Convenience of Walmart, Target, Ross, and other local retailers and restaurants within a 2 minute to 4 minute distance. Clean neighborhood and community. Inside of the home has spacious bedrooms, high ceilings, media room, library, and backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184699
Property Id 184699

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5574645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Highfield Trl have any available units?
1009 Highfield Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Highfield Trl have?
Some of 1009 Highfield Trl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Highfield Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Highfield Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Highfield Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Highfield Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1009 Highfield Trl offer parking?
No, 1009 Highfield Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Highfield Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Highfield Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Highfield Trl have a pool?
No, 1009 Highfield Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Highfield Trl have accessible units?
No, 1009 Highfield Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Highfield Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Highfield Trl has units with dishwashers.

