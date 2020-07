Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

New Lease Price on this Beautiful 2-story home in quiet, peaceful neighborhood, located in highly sought Valley Ranch area. With an open floor plan, this home is great for entertaining both inside and out. Master has a see-through fireplace, large walk in closet and jet tub. ALL ROOMS ARE WIRED FOR CABLE MODEM, LIVING AREA IS WIRED FOR SOUND. Extra large storage space underneath the stairs. Living room upstairs added which will increase the SF listed here.