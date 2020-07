Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking

Location, Location! House in a cul-de-sac in the quiet community of Valley Ranch. Minutes away from the DFW Airport, shopping, and dining. Spacious living area featuring soaring ceilings, a fireplace and wet bar. Home features laminate wood floors throughout and granite in the kitchen. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, two full baths, and built-in bookshelf for home office.