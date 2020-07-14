The Augusta North Houston

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance business center

Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Discover the luxury living of The Augusta, the premier apartments in North Houston, Texas. Choose from classic or new renovated floorplans! As a resident of The Augusta, you will to enjoy everything we offer from our convenient location in North Houston to our stunning suite of apartment and community amenities. With six spacious and stylish floor plans, elegantly designed features, and five-star amenities, The Augusta sets the standard for urban apartment living in the Bayou City. Take advantage of all the lavish features in your home including a fully-equipped and stylishly modern kitchen, private terrace and solarium, and soaring ceilings heights with elegant crown molding. Best of all, our pet-friendly community welcomes pets of all shapes and sizes. Come home to a continuous rhythm ...