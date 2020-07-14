All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

The Augusta North Houston

12655 Kuykendahl Rd · (281) 990-6683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12655 Kuykendahl Rd, Houston, TX 77090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06202 · Avail. Jul 29

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 05202 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 05308 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,044

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03306 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 07203 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 02203 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Augusta North Houston.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Discover the luxury living of The Augusta, the premier apartments in North Houston, Texas. Choose from classic or new renovated floorplans! As a resident of The Augusta, you will to enjoy everything we offer from our convenient location in North Houston to our stunning suite of apartment and community amenities. With six spacious and stylish floor plans, elegantly designed features, and five-star amenities, The Augusta sets the standard for urban apartment living in the Bayou City. Take advantage of all the lavish features in your home including a fully-equipped and stylishly modern kitchen, private terrace and solarium, and soaring ceilings heights with elegant crown molding. Best of all, our pet-friendly community welcomes pets of all shapes and sizes. Come home to a continuous rhythm ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $131.25 Surety Bond, or $750 (refundable)
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee:$150 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 99 lbs
Parking Details: Open Parking; Garages available for additional fee. Other. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Augusta North Houston have any available units?
The Augusta North Houston has 21 units available starting at $994 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Augusta North Houston have?
Some of The Augusta North Houston's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Augusta North Houston currently offering any rent specials?
The Augusta North Houston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Augusta North Houston pet-friendly?
Yes, The Augusta North Houston is pet friendly.
Does The Augusta North Houston offer parking?
Yes, The Augusta North Houston offers parking.
Does The Augusta North Houston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Augusta North Houston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Augusta North Houston have a pool?
Yes, The Augusta North Houston has a pool.
Does The Augusta North Houston have accessible units?
Yes, The Augusta North Houston has accessible units.
Does The Augusta North Houston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Augusta North Houston has units with dishwashers.
