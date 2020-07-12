Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room trash valet dogs allowed cats allowed internet cafe elevator fire pit garage pet friendly

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Inspired by the rustic beauty of the Tuscan region, Siena at Memorial Heights is a stunning luxury apartment community capturing the vibrant color and style of Italian living. Featuring classical Italian architecture, gorgeous interiors, world class amenities, elegant landscapes, and a spirited sense of community, Siena at Memorial Heights represents Houston's renaissance in urban apartment living. Located in the prime Memorial Heights area, Siena at Memorial Heights apartments enjoy all that Houston has to offer. Choose to dine at over 100 restaurants located nearby. Stroll along 19th Street and window shop. Visit the Museum District and Theatre District for wonderful performing arts options. For those who want to enjoy the outdoors, Buffalo Bayou with its 6 mile walking trail is one block away. Should you need to get to points further, enjoy the short trip to all the ...