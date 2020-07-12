All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Siena at Memorial Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Siena at Memorial Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:35 AM

Siena at Memorial Heights

600 Studemont St · (832) 251-7640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

600 Studemont St, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3104 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,054

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 2301 · Avail. now

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3105 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

Unit 3110 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

Unit 2102 · Avail. now

$1,954

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1581 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Siena at Memorial Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
trash valet
dogs allowed
cats allowed
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
garage
pet friendly
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Inspired by the rustic beauty of the Tuscan region, Siena at Memorial Heights is a stunning luxury apartment community capturing the vibrant color and style of Italian living. Featuring classical Italian architecture, gorgeous interiors, world class amenities, elegant landscapes, and a spirited sense of community, Siena at Memorial Heights represents Houston's renaissance in urban apartment living. Located in the prime Memorial Heights area, Siena at Memorial Heights apartments enjoy all that Houston has to offer. Choose to dine at over 100 restaurants located nearby. Stroll along 19th Street and window shop. Visit the Museum District and Theatre District for wonderful performing arts options. For those who want to enjoy the outdoors, Buffalo Bayou with its 6 mile walking trail is one block away. Should you need to get to points further, enjoy the short trip to all the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $250 (admin fee)
Additional: renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Storage Details: garage: $145/month; storage units (size varies): $850-175/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siena at Memorial Heights have any available units?
Siena at Memorial Heights has 21 units available starting at $1,054 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Siena at Memorial Heights have?
Some of Siena at Memorial Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siena at Memorial Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Siena at Memorial Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siena at Memorial Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Siena at Memorial Heights is pet friendly.
Does Siena at Memorial Heights offer parking?
Yes, Siena at Memorial Heights offers parking.
Does Siena at Memorial Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siena at Memorial Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siena at Memorial Heights have a pool?
Yes, Siena at Memorial Heights has a pool.
Does Siena at Memorial Heights have accessible units?
No, Siena at Memorial Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Siena at Memorial Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Siena at Memorial Heights has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Siena at Memorial Heights?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
14220 at Park Row
14220 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
Carrington Place Apartments
12700 FM-1960
Houston, TX 77065
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity