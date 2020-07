Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system game room pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance pet friendly

When you first arrive at Sevona Park Row you might mistake our luxury apartments for a neighborhood of high-end town homes. Which is not surprising, given our spacious 35-acre site with two-story buildings (many with attached two-car garages), broad driveways, abundant green belts, plentiful parking and wide interior roads. Of course, once you also experience all of the amenities that our community offers, you’ll understand why the people who live here think of Sevona Park Row as the family-friendly resort that they call “home.”