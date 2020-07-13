All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Richmond Towne Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Richmond Towne Homes

Open Now until 6pm
10777 Richmond Ave · (281) 730-5994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10777 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0112 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,097

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 0501 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 0410 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,161

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0205 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 1103 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,488

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 0917 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,493

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Richmond Towne Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
alarm system
coffee bar
hot tub
internet access
Located in Houston, Texas, between Royal Oaks and Lakeside Country Clubs, Richmond Towne Homes provides all that you need to feel right at home. Venture outside and you will experience beautiful scenery with great area parks just blocks away. Plus, you will find that you could not be more centrally located to shopping centers and array of restaurants. Take a tour and you'll encounter the array of luxurious amenities we feature at Richmond Towne Homes, including beautiful Swimming Pools with a BBQ Area, Gourmet Kitchens Featuring a Pantry and Breakfast Bar, a State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center and much, much more. This one-of-a-kind boutique townhome apartment community unveils a new standard of living in the heart of The Westchase District! Richmond Towne Homes is everything you look for in an apartment. Check us out today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: Admin fee:$175
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 99 lbs
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Richmond Towne Homes have any available units?
Richmond Towne Homes has 15 units available starting at $1,097 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Richmond Towne Homes have?
Some of Richmond Towne Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Richmond Towne Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Richmond Towne Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Richmond Towne Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Richmond Towne Homes is pet friendly.
Does Richmond Towne Homes offer parking?
Yes, Richmond Towne Homes offers parking.
Does Richmond Towne Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Richmond Towne Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Richmond Towne Homes have a pool?
Yes, Richmond Towne Homes has a pool.
Does Richmond Towne Homes have accessible units?
No, Richmond Towne Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Richmond Towne Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Richmond Towne Homes has units with dishwashers.

