Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system coffee bar hot tub internet access

Located in Houston, Texas, between Royal Oaks and Lakeside Country Clubs, Richmond Towne Homes provides all that you need to feel right at home. Venture outside and you will experience beautiful scenery with great area parks just blocks away. Plus, you will find that you could not be more centrally located to shopping centers and array of restaurants. Take a tour and you'll encounter the array of luxurious amenities we feature at Richmond Towne Homes, including beautiful Swimming Pools with a BBQ Area, Gourmet Kitchens Featuring a Pantry and Breakfast Bar, a State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center and much, much more. This one-of-a-kind boutique townhome apartment community unveils a new standard of living in the heart of The Westchase District! Richmond Towne Homes is everything you look for in an apartment. Check us out today!