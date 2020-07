Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking

Ideally located close to I-45 in Houston, Texas, Morgan Bay offers peaceful living at a price that feels too good to be true. Our apartments for rent in Houston, feature a clubhouse and a tropical, resort-style pool so you can enjoy a refreshing swim on hot Texas days. Our community is set against a lush landscape in a quiet suburban neighborhood thats easily accessible to everything the city has to offer. With one and two bedroom floor plan options, we offer plenty of space for the whole family to enjoyand your pup too!