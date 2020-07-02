All apartments in Houston
Montierra
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Montierra

2345 Sage Road · No Longer Available
Location

2345 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Announcing unsurpassed luxury and style in the Galleria... Montierra. The artful combination of modern convenience and elegant, tasteful residential style has many advantages. Choose from spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, and enjoy the many sophisticated interior touches. Located minutes from fine dining, shopping and Uptown Park. Luxurious city living... Urban sophistication... unrefuted excellence!
Apartment comes fully furnished and inclides electric with a cap, local phone, extended cable, wi-fi and house wares.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montierra have any available units?
Montierra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is Montierra currently offering any rent specials?
Montierra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montierra pet-friendly?
No, Montierra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Montierra offer parking?
Yes, Montierra offers parking.
Does Montierra have units with washers and dryers?
No, Montierra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Montierra have a pool?
No, Montierra does not have a pool.
Does Montierra have accessible units?
No, Montierra does not have accessible units.
Does Montierra have units with dishwashers?
No, Montierra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Montierra have units with air conditioning?
No, Montierra does not have units with air conditioning.

