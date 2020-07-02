Amenities

parking internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking internet access

Announcing unsurpassed luxury and style in the Galleria... Montierra. The artful combination of modern convenience and elegant, tasteful residential style has many advantages. Choose from spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, and enjoy the many sophisticated interior touches. Located minutes from fine dining, shopping and Uptown Park. Luxurious city living... Urban sophistication... unrefuted excellence!

Apartment comes fully furnished and inclides electric with a cap, local phone, extended cable, wi-fi and house wares.