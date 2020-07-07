Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage guest parking volleyball court business center carport game room media room online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board

Enjoy living in the heart of the Westchase District. Knox at Westchase is a pet-friendly apartment community with one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes that showcase what luxury living in West Houston is all about. Our homes showcase distinctive Southern charm and our luxury apartments in West Houston feature a duck pond, volleyball court and fitness center, in addition to other amenities. You'll have 11 different floor plans to choose from at Knox at Westchase, each recently renovated and featuring stainless steel appliances, wood-style floors, full-size dryers and washers, open living areas, plush carpets and garden-sized tubs. All of our West Houston luxury apartments also feature private balconies or patios, large closets and the option of covered, detached parking garages. Other amenities at our gated West Houston apartment complex include a duck pond, state-of-the-art gym with new machines and weights, a sand volleyball court and two sparkling pools with a seating ...