Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

Knox at Westchase

Open Now until 6pm
12360 Richmond Ave · (281) 815-2844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$50 off Market Rent on 12 month leases * Select Units Only*
logo
Rent Special
Receive a $500 Gift Card on all of our Diamond Upgrades
logo
Rent Special
NO deposit! Apply today for $99.00 App and Admin!
Location

12360 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1626 · Avail. Sep 13

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 0736 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 2126 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0229 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 1524 · Avail. now

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 0439 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1331 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,657

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Knox at Westchase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
volleyball court
business center
carport
game room
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
Enjoy living in the heart of the Westchase District. Knox at Westchase is a pet-friendly apartment community with one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes that showcase what luxury living in West Houston is all about. Our homes showcase distinctive Southern charm and our luxury apartments in West Houston feature a duck pond, volleyball court and fitness center, in addition to other amenities. You'll have 11 different floor plans to choose from at Knox at Westchase, each recently renovated and featuring stainless steel appliances, wood-style floors, full-size dryers and washers, open living areas, plush carpets and garden-sized tubs. All of our West Houston luxury apartments also feature private balconies or patios, large closets and the option of covered, detached parking garages. Other amenities at our gated West Houston apartment complex include a duck pond, state-of-the-art gym with new machines and weights, a sand volleyball court and two sparkling pools with a seating ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over the age of 18.
Move-in Fees: $250 conditional fee based on critera screening. $200 administration fee upon applying.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: We offer covered parking for an additional $35.00 per month and garages for an additional $75.00 per month. Other. We offer a surface lot and garages. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Storage Details: We offer storage closets for an additional $35.00 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Knox at Westchase have any available units?
Knox at Westchase has 45 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Knox at Westchase have?
Some of Knox at Westchase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Knox at Westchase currently offering any rent specials?
Knox at Westchase is offering the following rent specials: $50 off Market Rent on 12 month leases * Select Units Only*
Is Knox at Westchase pet-friendly?
Yes, Knox at Westchase is pet friendly.
Does Knox at Westchase offer parking?
Yes, Knox at Westchase offers parking.
Does Knox at Westchase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Knox at Westchase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Knox at Westchase have a pool?
Yes, Knox at Westchase has a pool.
Does Knox at Westchase have accessible units?
No, Knox at Westchase does not have accessible units.
Does Knox at Westchase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Knox at Westchase has units with dishwashers.
