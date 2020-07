Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system car wash area coffee bar conference room courtyard green community hot tub internet cafe package receiving trash valet

The Heights At Park Row offers residents exceptional design, energized luxury living, unmatched energy, contagious vitality & extraordinary beauty perfectly positioned int the Energy Corridor. Our residents have unrivaled access to Houston’s most desirable employment centers. This vibrant community provides an enviable lifestyle, surrounded by natural areas, lush parks and trails yet conveniently accessible to the finest dining, shopping and entertainment options Houston has to offer!