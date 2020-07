Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym pool internet access yoga accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center conference room e-payments lobby online portal pool table trash valet

Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Haven at Main, a community of luxury apartments in Houston, Texas. Our upscale community offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments that were designed with modern features, including a fully-equipped kitchen, individual climate control, and master bedrooms with ceiling fans. Not only do we provide a comfortable living space, but our community features an on-site fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, complimentary coffee bar, and recreation room. We also offer pet-friendly accommodations for your four-legged friends.