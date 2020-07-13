Amenities
The Grove at White Oak Apartments
in Houston, Texas
Welcome home to The Grove at White Oak Apartments! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens, bay windows, jacuzzi-style bathtubs, and washer/dryers in-unit, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include a patio or balcony area.
Enjoy our many outdoor amenities, including a resort-style saltwater pool, bike rentals, and an outdoor barbeque grilling area with community yard games and firepit. Our welcoming clubhouse features a business center and gourmet coffee bar. For your convenience, we also offer a complimentary Houston Gym membership, an on-site dog park, 24-hour emergency maintenance,24/7 resident package delivery lockers, and on-site security. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at The Grove at White Oak Apartments!