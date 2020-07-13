All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Grove at White Oak

1710 West T C Jester Blvd · (424) 347-1221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1710 West T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2316 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 3320 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1304 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2114 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 4129 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 4133 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grove at White Oak.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
parking
courtyard
internet access
media room
package receiving
The Grove at White Oak Apartments
in Houston, Texas

Welcome home to The Grove at White Oak Apartments! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens, bay windows, jacuzzi-style bathtubs, and washer/dryers in-unit, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include a patio or balcony area.

Enjoy our many outdoor amenities, including a resort-style saltwater pool, bike rentals, and an outdoor barbeque grilling area with community yard games and firepit. Our welcoming clubhouse features a business center and gourmet coffee bar. For your convenience, we also offer a complimentary Houston Gym membership, an on-site dog park, 24-hour emergency maintenance,24/7 resident package delivery lockers, and on-site security. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at The Grove at White Oak Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No weight or size restrictions for well-behaved pets.
Parking Details: Parking garage $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grove at White Oak have any available units?
Grove at White Oak has 23 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Grove at White Oak have?
Some of Grove at White Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grove at White Oak currently offering any rent specials?
Grove at White Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grove at White Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, Grove at White Oak is pet friendly.
Does Grove at White Oak offer parking?
Yes, Grove at White Oak offers parking.
Does Grove at White Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grove at White Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grove at White Oak have a pool?
Yes, Grove at White Oak has a pool.
Does Grove at White Oak have accessible units?
No, Grove at White Oak does not have accessible units.
Does Grove at White Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, Grove at White Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
