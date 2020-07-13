Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed garage parking courtyard internet access media room package receiving

The Grove at White Oak Apartments

in Houston, Texas



Welcome home to The Grove at White Oak Apartments! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens, bay windows, jacuzzi-style bathtubs, and washer/dryers in-unit, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include a patio or balcony area.



Enjoy our many outdoor amenities, including a resort-style saltwater pool, bike rentals, and an outdoor barbeque grilling area with community yard games and firepit. Our welcoming clubhouse features a business center and gourmet coffee bar. For your convenience, we also offer a complimentary Houston Gym membership, an on-site dog park, 24-hour emergency maintenance,24/7 resident package delivery lockers, and on-site security. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at The Grove at White Oak Apartments!