Gracie Square

1201 Wilcrest Drive Apt #20126, Houston, TX 77042 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tirey Counts, Apartment World, (281) 890-3888. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. If you are like 75% of other Houston renters, you are looking for a one-bedroom apartment for less than $1,000. This one-bedroom apartment starts at $839. Interior Amenities Include: Balcony BBQ Grill Closets Controlled Access Dog Park Dog Wash Fitness Center Gourmet Kitchen High Ceilings Outdoor Lounge Pool Premium Flooring WD Included Most one-bedroom apartments advertised online are $1,100 per month or higher, so this property fits your budget. This apartment for rent is located in the Briar Forest area of Houston TX 77042 so it is close to your school or work. This property is 48 years old, it was built in 1972, and has 223 units. Moving into this apartment will simplify your life. It is close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. The community offers an exceptional amenities package to entertain friends and feel like home. Parking is easy so you can come home after a long day and cook dinner and relax. *This community is not authorized to accept housing vouchers. *No felony convictions in the last 10 years. *No evictions or broken leases. *No temporary housing. Must rent for 6 months or longer. *You must be employed and have verifiable income. Contact us as soon as possible at (281) 890-3888 so we can check the availability with your specific move date. Since 75% of Houston renters are looking for a one bedroom apartment less than $1,000 – this apartment will go fast. [ Published 7-Jul-20 / ID 3614834 ]