Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Gracie Square
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:56 AM

Gracie Square

1201 Wilcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
1201 Wilcrest Drive Apt #20126, Houston, TX 77042 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tirey Counts, Apartment World, (281) 890-3888. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. If you are like 75% of other Houston renters, you are looking for a one-bedroom apartment for less than $1,000. This one-bedroom apartment starts at $839. Interior Amenities Include: Balcony BBQ Grill Closets Controlled Access Dog Park Dog Wash Fitness Center Gourmet Kitchen High Ceilings Outdoor Lounge Pool Premium Flooring WD Included Most one-bedroom apartments advertised online are $1,100 per month or higher, so this property fits your budget. This apartment for rent is located in the Briar Forest area of Houston TX 77042 so it is close to your school or work. This property is 48 years old, it was built in 1972, and has 223 units. Moving into this apartment will simplify your life. It is close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. The community offers an exceptional amenities package to entertain friends and feel like home. Parking is easy so you can come home after a long day and cook dinner and relax. *This community is not authorized to accept housing vouchers. *No felony convictions in the last 10 years. *No evictions or broken leases. *No temporary housing. Must rent for 6 months or longer. *You must be employed and have verifiable income. Contact us as soon as possible at (281) 890-3888 so we can check the availability with your specific move date. Since 75% of Houston renters are looking for a one bedroom apartment less than $1,000 – this apartment will go fast. [ Published 7-Jul-20 / ID 3614834 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gracie Square have any available units?
Gracie Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Gracie Square have?
Some of Gracie Square's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gracie Square currently offering any rent specials?
Gracie Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gracie Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Gracie Square is pet friendly.
Does Gracie Square offer parking?
Yes, Gracie Square offers parking.
Does Gracie Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gracie Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gracie Square have a pool?
Yes, Gracie Square has a pool.
Does Gracie Square have accessible units?
No, Gracie Square does not have accessible units.
Does Gracie Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Gracie Square does not have units with dishwashers.

