Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan microwave Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill lobby

The Crossing at White Oak is the perfect combination of convenience and sophistication. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments to call home. Each distinctive apartment home features unique details fit for your everyday lifestyle. Located within The Greater Heights, the Crossing at White Oak is conveniently located near White Oak Bayou running/biking trail, T.C Jester Park and Memorial Park. Going out on the town has never been easier as Downtown, Midtown and Washington Night life districts are just minutes away. If shopping is what your heart desires, then The River Oaks District and The Galleria are less than 5 miles away. To enjoy a new definition of residential luxury at an affordable rate, make The Crossing at White Oak the choice for your next home.