Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access alarm system cc payments e-payments internet cafe online portal pool table trash valet

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome to Carrington Place Apartments in Houston, Texas, a Choice Living apartment community featuring refined living and spacious floor plans.



Your pet-friendly apartment home features a well-equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Enjoy our poolside gourmet grilling areas with Wi-Fi sundeck and our resident computer lounge.



Inside your spacious one, two, or three bedroom luxury apartment home, you’ll enjoy modern black appliances, lofty 9’ ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, large closets, hardwood-style floors and Berber carpeting. Also upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, brushed nickel fixtures and private balconies or patios. Everything has been designed with your comfort in mind.



Conveniently located within minutes of 290 and Hempstead Highway. Near all the latest upscale shopping venues and gourmet dining. With so many shopping, dining, outdoor recreation and entertainment venues near your home, the options are