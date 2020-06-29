All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Carrington Place Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Carrington Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Carrington Place Apartments

12700 FM-1960 · (281) 315-3674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12700 FM-1960, Houston, TX 77065

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04-208 · Avail. Aug 14

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 01-108 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 10-204 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-307 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 04-202 · Avail. now

$1,282

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 02-307 · Avail. now

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carrington Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
trash valet
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome to Carrington Place Apartments in Houston, Texas, a Choice Living apartment community featuring refined living and spacious floor plans.

Your pet-friendly apartment home features a well-equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Enjoy our poolside gourmet grilling areas with Wi-Fi sundeck and our resident computer lounge.

Inside your spacious one, two, or three bedroom luxury apartment home, you’ll enjoy modern black appliances, lofty 9’ ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, large closets, hardwood-style floors and Berber carpeting. Also upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, brushed nickel fixtures and private balconies or patios. Everything has been designed with your comfort in mind.

Conveniently located within minutes of 290 and Hempstead Highway. Near all the latest upscale shopping venues and gourmet dining. With so many shopping, dining, outdoor recreation and entertainment venues near your home, the options are

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom), based on credit
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 per pet
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $100/month, Attached Garage in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carrington Place Apartments have any available units?
Carrington Place Apartments has 9 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Carrington Place Apartments have?
Some of Carrington Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carrington Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Carrington Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carrington Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Carrington Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Carrington Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Carrington Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Carrington Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carrington Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carrington Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Carrington Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Carrington Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Carrington Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Carrington Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carrington Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Carrington Place Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Broadstone Energy Park
880 Highway 6 S
Houston, TX 77079
Holden Heights
525 W 24th St
Houston, TX 77008
Ashley Square
6330 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Wimbledon Apartment Homes
16222 Stuebner Airline Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Reserve by the Lake
18600 S Parkview Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity