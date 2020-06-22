All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Camden McGowen Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Camden McGowen Station
Last updated May 4 2019 at 9:57 AM

Camden McGowen Station

2727 Travis St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2727 Travis St, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
727 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77006 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Houston, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 05/03/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Legend has it, a group of Icelandic vikings thousands of years ago discovered buried treasure. In this treasure were the building plans for a luxury apartment building in Houston to be built in the future with high ceilings, fancy amenities, and swanky everything. Of course, these vikings has little concept of architecture, building codes, The Americas, or even 60 seat sky-lounges. I know, crazy. So they obviously didn’t do much with this treasure. It wasn’t until many years later that these buildings plans were discovered that allowed for the creation of this wonderful piece of human ingenuity to be created. And now, you get to be a part of viking legend history today! Of course, you’ll have to sign a lease and stuff, but that’s no big deal. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Modern cabinetry with underlighting Quartz countertops & backsplash Hardwood-style floors Stainless appliances with wine refrigerators Undermount sinks Kitchen islands Spa-like bathrooms with ceramic tile Double vanities Soaking tubs Gas ranges in kitchen Walk-in closets with wood shelving LED lighting Designer hardware and fixtures ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 9th floor swimming pool with downtown views 9th floor Aqua Lounge with outdoor dining & cooking, fire pits, games & cabanas 9th floor club lounge with catering kitchen 9th floor conference room 9th floor fitness center with cardio & free weights 9th floor yoga studio 1st floor coffee bar _______________________________________ Looking for a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Houston. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don’t worry, it makes sense. We’re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We’re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don’t have to pay us anything. Cool! [ Published 4-May-19 / ID 2956308 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden McGowen Station have any available units?
Camden McGowen Station doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden McGowen Station have?
Some of Camden McGowen Station's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden McGowen Station currently offering any rent specials?
Camden McGowen Station isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden McGowen Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden McGowen Station is pet friendly.
Does Camden McGowen Station offer parking?
No, Camden McGowen Station does not offer parking.
Does Camden McGowen Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Camden McGowen Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden McGowen Station have a pool?
Yes, Camden McGowen Station has a pool.
Does Camden McGowen Station have accessible units?
No, Camden McGowen Station does not have accessible units.
Does Camden McGowen Station have units with dishwashers?
No, Camden McGowen Station does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista
14340 Wallisville Road
Houston, TX 77049
Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Arbor Point
18142 S Park View Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Tierwester Village
7812 Tierwester St
Houston, TX 77021
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston