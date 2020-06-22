Camden McGowen Station

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar fire pit gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly yoga

727 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77006 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Houston, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 05/03/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Legend has it, a group of Icelandic vikings thousands of years ago discovered buried treasure. In this treasure were the building plans for a luxury apartment building in Houston to be built in the future with high ceilings, fancy amenities, and swanky everything. Of course, these vikings has little concept of architecture, building codes, The Americas, or even 60 seat sky-lounges. I know, crazy. So they obviously didn’t do much with this treasure. It wasn’t until many years later that these buildings plans were discovered that allowed for the creation of this wonderful piece of human ingenuity to be created. And now, you get to be a part of viking legend history today! Of course, you’ll have to sign a lease and stuff, but that’s no big deal. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Modern cabinetry with underlighting Quartz countertops & backsplash Hardwood-style floors Stainless appliances with wine refrigerators Undermount sinks Kitchen islands Spa-like bathrooms with ceramic tile Double vanities Soaking tubs Gas ranges in kitchen Walk-in closets with wood shelving LED lighting Designer hardware and fixtures ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 9th floor swimming pool with downtown views 9th floor Aqua Lounge with outdoor dining & cooking, fire pits, games & cabanas 9th floor club lounge with catering kitchen 9th floor conference room 9th floor fitness center with cardio & free weights 9th floor yoga studio 1st floor coffee bar _______________________________________ Looking for a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Houston. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don’t worry, it makes sense. We’re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We’re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don’t have to pay us anything. Cool! [ Published 4-May-19 / ID 2956308 ]