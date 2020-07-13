Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage 24hr gym

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony air conditioning w/d hookup carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub media room yoga internet access

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it! at Bala Woods Apartments! Located in the northeast corner of Houston in Kingwood, our one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer attached garages, spacious closets, and garden tubs. Residents love spending time in the media room, grilling at the poolside veranda, and letting their pups enjoy our Bark Park. We are also conveniently located near some of the top schools in Houston, over 75 miles of hiking and biking trails, and many parks such as River Grove Park, Deer Ridge Park, East End Park, and the Creekwood Nature Area. We are proud to be recognized as an Apartment Ratings Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.