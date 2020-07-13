All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:01 AM

Bala Woods

23200 Forest North Dr · (281) 903-5383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-903 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 18-1806 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 06-606 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20-2005 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 22-2202 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Unit 18-1802 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bala Woods.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
air conditioning
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
internet access
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it! at Bala Woods Apartments! Located in the northeast corner of Houston in Kingwood, our one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer attached garages, spacious closets, and garden tubs. Residents love spending time in the media room, grilling at the poolside veranda, and letting their pups enjoy our Bark Park. We are also conveniently located near some of the top schools in Houston, over 75 miles of hiking and biking trails, and many parks such as River Grove Park, Deer Ridge Park, East End Park, and the Creekwood Nature Area. We are proud to be recognized as an Apartment Ratings Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $225 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom), $200 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Attached garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bala Woods have any available units?
Bala Woods has 17 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Bala Woods have?
Some of Bala Woods's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bala Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Bala Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bala Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Bala Woods is pet friendly.
Does Bala Woods offer parking?
Yes, Bala Woods offers parking.
Does Bala Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bala Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bala Woods have a pool?
Yes, Bala Woods has a pool.
Does Bala Woods have accessible units?
No, Bala Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Bala Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, Bala Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
