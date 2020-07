Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym pool garage parking bbq/grill conference room courtyard internet access

Located in the heart of the sensational Woodlake neighborhood, ARIUM Uptown West offers a desirable address for urbanites all across the city. Enjoy coming home to your very own one or two bedroom apartment in West Houston with fantastic 10-foot ceilings, private balconies, gourmet kitchens, track lighting, and custom maple cabinetry. Animal lovers will appreciate our pet park with expansive green space. Whether you savor soaking in a resort-style pool or getting a good workout, ARIUM Uptown West has everything you need. Schedule a visit and let us show you why ARIUM Uptown West offers the best luxury apartments in Houston, TX.