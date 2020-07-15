All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Aria at Stancliff

10919 Stancliff Road · (408) 741-9311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10919 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1101 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 4-4109 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 4-4108 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-5308 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Unit 5-5305 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 5-5302 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-10302 · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Unit 10-10304 · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Unit 10-10303 · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aria at Stancliff.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
business center
guest parking
internet access
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Let me introduce you to a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Aria at Stancliff will be nearby many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. We will be only minutes away from Highway 69 so your commuting around is a breeze. Aria at Stancliff will offer six floor plans with one, two, and three bedrooms. Our standard amenities will include an all-electric kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer connections. We are in the process of creating our apartment homes with you in mind. Offering our residents comfort and convenience is our goal. From the moment you arrive, you’ll feel like you’ve come home. Our Community Amenities will be second to none. You will have access to our shimmering swimming pools, business center, and state-of-the-art fitness center. We will offer a dog park so bring your furry friend along. Be sure to get on our interest list and be the first one to tour our brand new community when it is complete!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control $2/month, Trash $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Pet Waste Stations
Parking Details: Open lot, Covered parking $35/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aria at Stancliff have any available units?
Aria at Stancliff has 42 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Aria at Stancliff have?
Some of Aria at Stancliff's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aria at Stancliff currently offering any rent specials?
Aria at Stancliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aria at Stancliff pet-friendly?
Yes, Aria at Stancliff is pet friendly.
Does Aria at Stancliff offer parking?
Yes, Aria at Stancliff offers parking.
Does Aria at Stancliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aria at Stancliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aria at Stancliff have a pool?
Yes, Aria at Stancliff has a pool.
Does Aria at Stancliff have accessible units?
No, Aria at Stancliff does not have accessible units.
Does Aria at Stancliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aria at Stancliff has units with dishwashers.

