Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly

The Apex is conveniently located north of downtown with easy access to I-45N, Hardy Toll Road and Loop 610. We are less than 3 blocks from the Northline Transit Center. We are within walking distance of schools, including the Houston Community College Business Center. Lots of food and retail establishments are close by, including the recently remodeled Northline Mall.