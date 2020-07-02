9827 Vermont Green Trl.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

- Cute and cozy home is beautifully updated and had been lovingly cared for. 2in faux blinds, wood vinyl flooring, carpet in all bedrooms, neutral interior paint make this home a Sweet Place to call HOME! Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Convenient access to I-45.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE3244804)