98 Bryan St.
Last updated March 21 2019 at 4:56 AM

98 Bryan St.

98 Bryan St · No Longer Available
Location

98 Bryan St, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Has it's own meter

Easy access to the metro-rail. If interested we always recommend doing a drive by of property. Feel free to contact us at 832.640.4444 and you can apply online at www.fatproperty.com/apply. We do not have an office onsite but you are welcome to stop by our office at 3800 Garrott St. 77006
FP/LLC FATPROPERTY3800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Bryan St. have any available units?
98 Bryan St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 98 Bryan St. have?
Some of 98 Bryan St.'s amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Bryan St. currently offering any rent specials?
98 Bryan St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Bryan St. pet-friendly?
No, 98 Bryan St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 98 Bryan St. offer parking?
No, 98 Bryan St. does not offer parking.
Does 98 Bryan St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Bryan St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Bryan St. have a pool?
No, 98 Bryan St. does not have a pool.
Does 98 Bryan St. have accessible units?
No, 98 Bryan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Bryan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Bryan St. does not have units with dishwashers.

