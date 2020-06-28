9789 Katy Freeway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub new construction pet friendly valet service

Can you imagine coming home every day to hotel style living that is luxurious but not at all pretentious? You can do just that at the McCarthy Memorial City! Some of the features of this brand new building include a 24 hour concierge to greet your guests, huge buildings featuring fantastic views of Memorial City or Downtown, a private dog park, resort style pool with private cabanas and tanning ledge, sky lounge with wine storage, fitness room, business center, surround sound in each unit, and much, much more! Zoned to exemplary SBISD schools!Venture over to the hotel where McCarthy residents enjoy 20% discount at ZsaSpa, Preferred Zsa Zsa room rates, 15% off food and drinks at The Tipping Point as well as complimentary Valet Parking. Come experience the luxury of living atop the Hotel Zsa Zsa Memorial City. Come experience for yourself life at the McCarthy!