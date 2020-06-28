All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9789 Katy Freeway

9789 Katy Freeway · No Longer Available
Location

9789 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
valet service
Can you imagine coming home every day to hotel style living that is luxurious but not at all pretentious? You can do just that at the McCarthy Memorial City! Some of the features of this brand new building include a 24 hour concierge to greet your guests, huge buildings featuring fantastic views of Memorial City or Downtown, a private dog park, resort style pool with private cabanas and tanning ledge, sky lounge with wine storage, fitness room, business center, surround sound in each unit, and much, much more! Zoned to exemplary SBISD schools!Venture over to the hotel where McCarthy residents enjoy 20% discount at ZsaSpa, Preferred Zsa Zsa room rates, 15% off food and drinks at The Tipping Point as well as complimentary Valet Parking. Come experience the luxury of living atop the Hotel Zsa Zsa Memorial City. Come experience for yourself life at the McCarthy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9789 Katy Freeway have any available units?
9789 Katy Freeway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9789 Katy Freeway have?
Some of 9789 Katy Freeway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9789 Katy Freeway currently offering any rent specials?
9789 Katy Freeway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9789 Katy Freeway pet-friendly?
Yes, 9789 Katy Freeway is pet friendly.
Does 9789 Katy Freeway offer parking?
Yes, 9789 Katy Freeway offers parking.
Does 9789 Katy Freeway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9789 Katy Freeway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9789 Katy Freeway have a pool?
Yes, 9789 Katy Freeway has a pool.
Does 9789 Katy Freeway have accessible units?
No, 9789 Katy Freeway does not have accessible units.
Does 9789 Katy Freeway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9789 Katy Freeway has units with dishwashers.

