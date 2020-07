Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath updated home. Fresh paint, updated wood tile & cabinets, stainless steel kitchen appliances, bathrooms have been updated with new tile and kitchen tile back splash, and updated fixtures throughout the home. Large backyard with storage/work shed and back patio with pergola is perfect for entertaining.

This property is priced to sell and won't last long.