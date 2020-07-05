All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9619 Guest St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9619 Guest St
Last updated September 2 2019 at 8:32 AM

9619 Guest St

9619 Guest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9619 Guest Street, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
**Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Cute and cozy 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home right in the mix of Houston, Tx. It's not only convenient but ideally priced. Don't wait too long this one won't last very long. Room sizes are approximate. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills. Room sizes are approximate. Pets are accepted on a case by case situations. No pet deposit. Pet rent as follows- 44/M for one and 28/M additional pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9619 Guest St have any available units?
9619 Guest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 9619 Guest St currently offering any rent specials?
9619 Guest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9619 Guest St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9619 Guest St is pet friendly.
Does 9619 Guest St offer parking?
No, 9619 Guest St does not offer parking.
Does 9619 Guest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9619 Guest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9619 Guest St have a pool?
Yes, 9619 Guest St has a pool.
Does 9619 Guest St have accessible units?
No, 9619 Guest St does not have accessible units.
Does 9619 Guest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9619 Guest St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9619 Guest St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9619 Guest St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonies Landing Apartments
15550 Kingfield Drive
Houston, TX 77084
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
Rollingwood
670 Maxey Rd
Houston, TX 77013
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr
Houston, TX 77339
The Village At West University
5151 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77005
3812 Wieprecht
3812 Wipprecht St
Houston, TX 77026
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston