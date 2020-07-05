9619 Guest St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

**Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Cute and cozy 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home right in the mix of Houston, Tx. It's not only convenient but ideally priced. Don't wait too long this one won't last very long. Room sizes are approximate. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills. Room sizes are approximate. Pets are accepted on a case by case situations. No pet deposit. Pet rent as follows- 44/M for one and 28/M additional pets.