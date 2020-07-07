All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 25 2019 at 5:48 PM

9592 Longmont Drive

9592 Longmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9592 Longmont Drive, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
NEW BATHROOM RENOVATIONS ARE FINISHED - MAY 2019!!! Perfect for Training or those desiring to swim year round. Escape & Relax in your Private & Truly Unique Retreat complete w/ HEATED INDOOR SWIMMING POOL & SPA, a virtual glass palace with sky lights, and backs to views of greenspace from an enormous elevated deck & patio. 4 Bedroom/3.5 Baths with soaring ceilings, above a perfect home for entertaining or festive gatherings. Beautiful Newly installed QUARTZ counters with new sinks and hardware in all the baths. granite Island Kitchen with slate backsplash, Dining room & two large family rooms surround the enclosed pool and whirlpool spa. Spacious Master with additional sitting room. Two wet bars, Glass bridge walk over pool. Swim all year long in the privacy of your own home. HOA offers Tennis courts and outdoor pool too. Double garage. VERY UNIQUE HOME! Shop near by at Memorial City, The Galleria or City Center. DID NOT FLOOD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9592 Longmont Drive have any available units?
9592 Longmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9592 Longmont Drive have?
Some of 9592 Longmont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9592 Longmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9592 Longmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9592 Longmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9592 Longmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9592 Longmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9592 Longmont Drive offers parking.
Does 9592 Longmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9592 Longmont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9592 Longmont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9592 Longmont Drive has a pool.
Does 9592 Longmont Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 9592 Longmont Drive has accessible units.
Does 9592 Longmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9592 Longmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

