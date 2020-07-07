9592 Longmont Drive

Amenities

NEW BATHROOM RENOVATIONS ARE FINISHED - MAY 2019!!! Perfect for Training or those desiring to swim year round. Escape & Relax in your Private & Truly Unique Retreat complete w/ HEATED INDOOR SWIMMING POOL & SPA, a virtual glass palace with sky lights, and backs to views of greenspace from an enormous elevated deck & patio. 4 Bedroom/3.5 Baths with soaring ceilings, above a perfect home for entertaining or festive gatherings. Beautiful Newly installed QUARTZ counters with new sinks and hardware in all the baths. granite Island Kitchen with slate backsplash, Dining room & two large family rooms surround the enclosed pool and whirlpool spa. Spacious Master with additional sitting room. Two wet bars, Glass bridge walk over pool. Swim all year long in the privacy of your own home. HOA offers Tennis courts and outdoor pool too. Double garage. VERY UNIQUE HOME! Shop near by at Memorial City, The Galleria or City Center. DID NOT FLOOD!