All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9545 Pagewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Houston, TX
9545 Pagewood Lane
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:14 AM
9545 Pagewood Lane
9545 Pagewood Lane
·
No Longer Available
9545 Pagewood Lane, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Needs some TLC please call for you showing!!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 9545 Pagewood Lane have any available units?
9545 Pagewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 9545 Pagewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9545 Pagewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9545 Pagewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9545 Pagewood Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9545 Pagewood Lane offer parking?
No, 9545 Pagewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9545 Pagewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9545 Pagewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9545 Pagewood Lane have a pool?
No, 9545 Pagewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9545 Pagewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 9545 Pagewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9545 Pagewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9545 Pagewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9545 Pagewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9545 Pagewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
