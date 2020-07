Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

947 W. Bertrand - THIS HOUSE SPARKLES! Beautifully refinished. Brand new wood look porcelain tiles throughout,granite kitchen counters, new stainless steel appliances, including gas stove fresh paint throughout. This SINGLE STORY home features a lovely large yard with mature shade trees. And this home comes complete with washer & dryer You will LOVE coming home! Fireplace is decorative only



(RLNE2952025)