9420 London Bridge Sta

Amenities
This lovely home is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in!
Beautiful Med Center-new lake community, brick and strucco home located in a large corner lot, amazing island kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, granite countertops, it also is equipped with a cozy fireplace ideal for a family gathering during cold nights and summer fun, washer and dryer, air-conditioner, 3 car garage, balcony, and a patio. This gorgeous property is a gated community with 24/7 manned entrance, has a community pool, high-end interior finishes, it is a pure luxury inner-city living with a touch of suburb-like appeal.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5720229)